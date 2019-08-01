Brooks Laich Admits Julianne Hough Not Taking His Last Name Was ‘Jarring’

Brook Laich is known for getting candid with fans on his podcast How Men Think and this time, he’s admitting how his wife, Julianne Hough, not taking his last name was “jarring” for him.

“I don’t find it disrespectful,” he said. “I’m obviously open to it, but at the start, yeah, it was a little jarring for me.”

The NHL player and his dancer wife tied the knot two years ago and reveals that this topic has been an “ongoing discussion” for the cute pair.

“When we first met and got engaged and stuff, we had this conversation and I was like, ‘I want you to take my last name,’” he recalled. “I said that. It was important to me.”

Although they happen to be one of Hollywood’s most adored couples, that doesn’t exclude them from having to navigate typical relationship issues. Since the couple never landed on the same page regarding the 31-year-old taking his last name, Laich admits it’s only going to come up again once they decided to expand their family.

“To me right now, it’s not that big of an issue,” the 36-year-old admitted to Gavin DeGraw. “We don’t have any kids right now, but she doesn’t have my last name.”

“I will say I didn’t think that initially — I figured it would be an issue — but I’m surprised for myself now that it’s not an issue,” he opened up about. “But, it will be interesting to see when we have kids. When we have children, I would want them to have my last name, our last name.”

While he shocked himself when the topic ended up not being as big of an issue as he anticipated, the professional athlete does share the idea of maybe combining he and Hough’s last name for their kids.

“Maybe hyphenated, I’m not sure,” he said of what his wife may want to do instead.

“I’m actually kind of surprised that it hasn’t become an issue in our relationship because I do, as a man, I take pride in the last name and being, having that last name as the family name and especially when we have kids, I think that will amplify,” he said.

“I don’t know for a fact, but I’m assuming it might amplify for me,” Laich continued. “I think it’ll always be an ongoing discussion but I’m not going to make my wife change her last name if she doesn’t feel comfortable, but I don’t think that creates a division within our relationship.”

Despite his understanding attitude, he still would like for her to sport his last name.

“To be fully honest, I would like my wife to have my last name, whether it’s now or sometime in the near future or far future,” he confessed.