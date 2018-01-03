Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick Welcome Baby No. 2

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick have welcomed their second child, Decker shared on Instagram Wednesday.

The actress announced the news by sharing a photo of herself holding her newborn with one of the family’s dogs pictures in the background.

“A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine,” she captioned the shot.

Decker and Roddick are also parents to 2-year-old son Hank. In July, Roddick revealed that the couple was expecting their second child, announcing the news while being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Family in Newport, Rhode Island. The former tennis pro thanked his parents, Decker, Hank and their soon-to-be daughter during his speech.

“You’re the reason why my personal transition into a quasi-normal, everyday life has been gratifying and full,” Roddick told Decker. “Hank will someday realize how lucky he is. Our daughter that’s coming will also realize she has the best mother on earth. Simply, thank you for being you.”

After her husband’s announcement, Decker shared the first photo of her baby bump, writing, “She’s on her way!”

A source told PEOPLE that the pair has named their little girl Stevie, although the couple hasn’t shared any details about their new arrival.

Decker was candid with fans throughout her pregnancy, revealing that her daughter was in breech and sharing the methods she tried to move her, which included using herbs, ice packs, heating pads and even lying upside down.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Kern