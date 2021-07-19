Britney Spears' Ring Sparks Rumors She's Engaged Amid Conservatorship Battle

✖

Britney Spears has a ton on her plate at the moment due to her current conservatorship battle. But, could she be adding an engagement on top of that? According to the Daily Mail, Spears is sparking engagement rumors with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The publication reported that Spears was spotted grabbing a coffee from Starbucks in Los Angeles on Sunday with Asghari. She was seen picking up her coffee via her car, as she went to the location's drive-thru. The Daily Mail pointed out that there appeared to be a diamond on her ring finger, sparking rumors that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend. Now, it should be noted that neither Spears nor Asghari has spoken out about these rumors. So, this news should be taken with a grain of salt.

These engagement rumors come amidst Spears' legal battle concerning her conservatorship. In June, the singer was able to speak out about the matter in court for the first time in years. During the trial, she made a series of heartbreaking allegations. At one point, she claimed that the conservatorship has prevented her from being able to have more kids or get married. She alleged, "I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children." Spears shares two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Throughout this legal drama, Spears' boyfriend has been by her side lending his support. Shortly after the June trial, Asghari spoke to PEOPLE and shared how he simply wants the "best" for his girlfriend. While he didn't address the conservatorship or the legal matter directly, he did say that he wants to support her in whatever "she wants." Spears has been vocal about wanting out of the conservatorship, which has prevented her from making any major decisions about her personal life or her finances. Asghari told the publication, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."