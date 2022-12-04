Britney Spears Shares Surprising Post About Sister Jamie Lynn

Despite being seemingly estranged, Britney Spears is showing some love to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The "Baby One More Time" singer shocked many of her 41.6 million Instagram fans when she shared a tribute post to the Sweet Magnolias star. Captioning a series of photos of Jamie Lynn, including one of her holding a guitar, Britney wrote: "It's my b-day, but you're my heart, so I'm thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain't alone…if anybody knows what that feels like…I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you!!!!" She tagged Jamie Lynn in the post. Some fans are questioning whether or not Britney actually posted it, considering the negative comments she made about her sister in recent years amid her longtime conservatorship being dismissed.

Britney fought for years to have the legal guardianship disbanded. Thanks to the support of her fans and many insiders close to her as a result of the #FreeBritney movement, the conservatorship was overturned after 14 years of her being under the strict supervision of her father. He controlled not just her career endeavors, but also her personal life, including forcing her to remain on birth control, not allowing her to have an iPhone, or even drive her own car without security. She's since alleged that her mother Lynn, and sister were co-conspirators.

Jamie Lynn has denied such, explaining that when Britney was placed under the conservatorship, she was barely a teenager. She also claims she tried to assist Britney as she aged, but was limited on what she could do. Britney has explained that she feels Jamie is reaping the benefits of her hard work.

In Jan. 2022 while promoting her memoir Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn wrote of being confused about Britney's situation. But admitted her sister acted "erratic" around her at times, leaving her conflicted. Still, she says she didn't agree with the conservatorship.

In response to Britney's outrage with her, Jamie Lynn told Good Morning America: "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that. So I don't know why we're in this position right now."