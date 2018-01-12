Britney Spears Engagement Rumors Heat Up

Britney Spears was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger while on the beach in Hawaii on Wednesday, and engagement rumors immediately started circulating about the star and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

In photos from her trip, seen here, Spears was seen in a yellow bikini, straw hat and sunglasses, with a diamond nestled on her hand.

Since confirming their relationship, Spears and Asghari have been inseparable, with the pair often sharing snaps on social media as they spend time together and with Spear’s sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Spears is “really happy” with Asghari.

“[Britney] is really happy and I wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged,” the insider said, adding that the 23-year-old’s relationship with the pop star’s sons is “really good.”

“Sam is really good with the boys and that makes Brit really happy,” the source noted. “She cares a lot that the boys are comfortable with the person she’s dating.”

The source added that Asghari easily adapts to Spears’ busy lifestyle.

“Sam is also very understanding and flexible in regards to her work schedule, which is necessary,” the insider said. “He genuinely loves and adores her.”

Spears and Asghari met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video and began dating in late 2016.

“We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for, like, 20 minutes at a time,” Spears told CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast on AMP 103.7 in Dallas last January, via ET. “We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other.”

“So it wasn’t even a serious thing,” she added. “It was one of those things that we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know? I kept his number, and it was so weird — it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

