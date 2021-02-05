'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Has Reportedly Met Brian Austin Green and Ex Megan Fox's Kids

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and actor Brian Austin Green have reportedly taken an important step in their relationship. Green reportedly took Burgess to meet his three children with estranged wife Megan Fox, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. The couple started dating in December and made it Instagram official with a steamy vacation photo on Jan. 11.

Green, 47, sees "a lot of potential with Sharna and is curious to see how things blossom further," a source told Entertainment Tonight Thursday. The source said the couple met through a business manager. "Sharna has met Brian's kids and they think she is super nice and get along swimmingly with her," the insider explained, adding that Green "loves how optimistic and positive" the Australian dancer, 35, is. "He admires that she does her best to enjoy life and lead a successful professional life as well," the source added.

As for Burgess, she is "super into" the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star and hopes their relationship "lasts," the source said. Meanwhile, Green and Fox, 34, are working hard to make their new co-parenting relationship work. "There always seems to be some sort of issue between the two of them, but they do their best to keep the kids from knowing anything about any frustrations or difficulties," the source said.

Burgess and Green started romance rumors when they went to Hawaii together over the holidays. At first, Burgess avoided confirming the relationship on Instagram until she was ready. She was definitely ready on Jan. 11, when she shared a photo of herself kissing a shirtless Green on a balcony. "HIM," was all she wrote in the caption, adding a kissing emoji.

Green later opened up about the relationship during an Access Daily interview but refused to put a label on it. "It's all going really well right now. It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously," Green said. "She's an amazing woman. She's super responsible, she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now."

Green confirmed a mutual business manager introduced the two. He "begrudgingly" met Burgess, but things clicked the moment they were in the same room. "We met and we had [a] great conversation, Green said. "It's been great so far." Green can now be seen as a judge on Fox's The Masked Dancer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.