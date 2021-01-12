Brian Austin Green and 'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess Go Instagram Official in PDA Photo

✖

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are making it official! The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and Dancing With the Stars pro took their relationship to social media as they kissed in a photo Burgess shared to her Instagram Monday. The dancer, 35, added a kiss mark emoji to the caption, in which she wrote, "𝘏 𝘐 𝘔."

The photo is from the couple's recent trip to Hawaii, and shows Green, 47, holding Burgess' face and passionately kissing her as they embrace on their oceanside balcony. Speculation that the two were forming a new romance came earlier this month when the two took off on a tropical getaway to Hawaii for a few days, where they were captured getting handsy on camera.

Saturday, The Masked Dancer judge told Access Daily that things are "going really well right now" and that the pair "had a really good time" on their first vacation together. "It's all going really well right now. It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously," he said in the interview, adding of the professional dancer, "She's an amazing woman. She's super responsible, she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now." Green revealed that the two met through their mutual business manager, who set them up, despite him "begrudgingly" agreeing to be set up. When they first met, however, things changed. "We met and we had great conversation," the father-of-four shared. "It's been great so far."

Burgess, meanwhile, played it coy when asked about her relationship status during a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, telling one follower who asked if she was single, "Y'all don't give up on this one. It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go."

Green has been spotted with celebs like Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise since his split from wife Megan Fox, which he made public in May, but Burgess marks his first official relationship. Fox and Green both have filed for divorce, and both have requested joint legal and physical custody of their three sons — Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8. Fox has found love again herself, dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after the two had an instant spark in March on the set of their upcoming film together, Midnight in the Switchgrass.