Bradley Cooper Steps out With Irina Shayk Amid Lady Gaga Romance Speculation

Bradley Cooper is putting the Lady Gaga romance rumors behind him. The 44-year-old stepped out for a walk in his Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles with girlfriend Irina Shayk over the weekend.

Dressed in casual athletic ware, the Philadelphia native and Silver Linings Playbook star also donned a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt.

Toward the end of their stroll, the Daily Mail photographed Cooper and Shayk, who was barely visible, getting into a Tesla Model X and driving away.

Cooper’s outing with Shayk came a week after he and Gaga performed their hit song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born at the Oscars, sparking speculation that the co-stars’ chemistry was simply too steamy to be chalked up to acting. Despite protests from Gaga and sources close to Cooper, fans fantasized on social media that the two might be privy to a secret off-screen romance.

After Jimmy Kimmel asked Gaga about the romance rumors during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gaga rolled her eyes in response.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” she said. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

She continued to shoot down the romance rumors, mentioning her previous professional relationship with Tony Bennett, with whom she released an album in 2014.

“Look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world,” she said. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

“I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job…fooled ya!” she concluded.

When Gaga confirmed her split from fiancé Christian Carino just days before her Oscars performance, fans wished even harder for a real-life romance with Cooper, who was accompanied to the awards show by Shayk.

But a source close to Shayk told Us Weekly that she knows the chemistry between Gaga and Cooper is for show only.

“Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” the source said. “It’s a nonissue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”