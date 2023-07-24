Gisele Bündchen's Camp Hits Back at Claims She's 'Not Happy' About Tom Brady Dating Irina Shayk

Tom Brady is reportedly dating supermodel Irina Shayk, and this led to many wondering what Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen thinks about the rumored couple. TMZ Sports reported that Bündchen is "not happy at all" about the news of the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback dating Shayk as it came out two days after her birthday. But the outlet later reported that the 43-year-old supermodel is not bothered with Brady having a new girlfriend nine months after their divorce.

"Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom?" a source close to Bündchen told TMZ. The source went on to say that Bündchen and Shayk are not friends, but they have known each other professionally for years and have been friendly with each other whenever they crossed paths.

The Daily Mail talked to a source about the situation, and the person said that Bündchen went through a "revolving door of emotions" about the development, but she is "currently in a good place with it all and is hoping for the best." The source went on to say that the new relationship was "difficult" for her initially and "she was upset" at first. 'It made things more real. She and Tom had something so amazing, it ended,' the source stated.

"The emotions from that, especially after sharing children, were as emotional as it gets but then she knew she couldn't hold on to something that was never going to return, she knew this day would come and she honestly would love nothing more than for Tom to be happy."

Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce in October. The former couple was married for 13 years and shares two children — Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. "With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen said at the time.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."