Brad Pitt Will Allegedly Not Be Prosecuted for Airplane Incident With Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox

(Photo: Getty / Michael Kovac)

Sounds like Brad Pitt is finally catching a break.

The actor will reportedly not be prosecuted for the child abuse incident that allegedly occurred in September on a private jet, Us Weekly reports, citing TMZ.

The news outlet reported that the FBI never opened an investigation against Pitt because there was “no case.” They are still working to gather the facts from the incident but the agency doesn’t qualify it as an official investigation.

Several stories have been swirling over exactly what went down on the private plane, with reports saying that Pitt got “verbally abusive and physical” with all six of their children.

Other reports said that Pitt was allegedly drunk and got into an argument on the flight with Jolie and that Maddox stepped in to defend his mother and got in Pitt’s face.

Since their divorce was announced, the couple has reached a temporary custody agreement, which allows him supervised visitation.