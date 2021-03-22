Brad Pitt Reportedly 'Heartbroken' Over Abuse Allegation Leak, Blames Angelina Jolie

✖

Brad Pitt is reportedly "heartbroken" that abuse allegations made by ex-wife Angelina Jolie in recently filed court documents leaked to the press last week. The former Hollywood power couple split in 2016, but the two are still in court as they try to reach a custody settlement for their six children. Pitt, 57, and Jolie, 45, were together for almost a decade before they married in 2014 and have been legally separated since April 2019.

On March 12, Jolie filed court documents in which she accused Pitt of domestic violence during their marriage and said their children would be willing to testify. The documents were intended to be private and sealed, but they were leaked to The Blast, which published them on March 17. After Jolie filed for divorce, Pitt was reportedly investigated in 2016 for alleged child abuse for an incident with son Maddox on a private jet, but Pitt was cleared by investigators. Sources told Page Six that the children were interviewed by court-appointed therapists and reports that Maddox, 19, testified against Pitt were untrue. Pitt is fighting for 50-50 legal and physical custody of the children he shares with Jolie.

Pitt is "heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route. There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage," sources told Page Six after the documents leaked. "He has taken responsibility for his actions and owned up to his past issues, he’s stopped drinking. The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and — like all couples — they had fights, but also shared many good times together." The source noted that Pitt has been open about his struggles with alcohol in past interviews.

The Page Six source said Pitt and his team "never attacked" Jolie and they believe the lead was "calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial." Pitt "feels like he’s being more and more isolated from his children, and he’s devastated about it," the source added.

Pitt and Jolie have not publicly commented on the documents alleging abuse by Pitt, leaving sources to do the taking. One Entertainment Tonight source described the leak as an attempt from Jolie to change "the narrative when it suits her." The source claimed that, aside from the 2016 allegation, "there have never been any other records, police reports, or even accusations until it suited her case."

Another source told Us Weekly that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor believes the new filing was Jolie "weaponizing their children in a last-ditch effort to gain a favorable outcome that will allow her to move the kids out of Los Angeles at her whim, without Brad’s approval or knowledge." This source claimed Pitt "never" hit Jolie or their children. "The kids have had endured so much trauma and this is just piling it on, but it’s out of Brad’s control," the source claimed. "The time for compromise is over. He is done and won’t be manipulated by her ever again."