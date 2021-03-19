Brad Pitt's Reported Reaction to Angelina Jolie's Domestic Violence Claims Revealed Amid Divorce

✖

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, and the couple formerly known as Brangelina has been locked in an increasingly contentious custody battle over their six children -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 -- since then. On March 12, Entertainment Tonight obtained court documents that were filed under seal that claimed that Jolie had "proof and authority" of the domestic abuse allegedly committed by Pitt.

This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her," a source told ET at the time. "Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports, or even accusations until it suited her case."

In a new report from Us Weekly, a source claimed that Pitt believes that this new filing was "weaponizing their children in a last-ditch effort to gain a favorable outcome that will allow her to move the kids out of Los Angeles at her whim, without Brad’s approval or knowledge."

"This process had taken a toll on Brad, and he has taken accountability for his role in the breakdown of the marriage," the insider explained. The source claims that Pitt "never" laid a hand on Jolie or any of their children and that the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood star is worried about how this extended process will affect the kids. "The kids have had endured so much trauma and this is just piling it on, but it’s out of Brad’s control," the source said. "The time for compromise is over. He is done and won’t be manipulated by her ever again."

Pitt was cleared of all allegations of child abuse by both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Child and Family Services back in 2016 when they first split. Following the investigation, Jolie released a statement expressing relief. "The job of the DCFS is to make sure the children are in a safe and secure situation," the statement read. "As we said earlier this week, childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that was in the best interest of the children. Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their 8-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal."