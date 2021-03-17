Angelina Jolie Says She Has 'Proof' of Brad Pitt's Alleged Domestic Violence

✖

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, and the former couple has been locked in a contentious custody battle over their six children -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 -- ever since. Entertainment Tonight reports that in new court documents that were filed under seal on March 12, Jolie's team claims that the Maleficent actress has "proof and authority" of the domestic abuse that Pitt allegedly perpetrated.

"This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her," a source told ET. "Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports, or even accusations until it suited her case."

"No one else knows what she might say now, but that background is important," the source continued. Jolie hasn't revealed anything publicly, but she told Vogue in 2020 a little bit about why she decided to split from her partner of a decade. "I separated for the wellbeing of my family," she explained. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

Pitt was cleared of all accusations of child abuse by both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Child and Family Services back in 2016. Following the investigation, Jolie released a statement of relief. "The job of the DCFS is to make sure the children are in a safe and secure situation," the statement read. "As we said earlier this week, childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that was in the best interest of the children. Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their 8-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal."

Pitt spoke briefly about the ordeal in a 2017 interview with GQ. "I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called," he explained. "And you know, after that, we've been able to work together to sort this out. We're both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, 'No one wins in court -- it's just a matter of who gets hurt worse.' And it seems to be true." In August 2020, Pitt's team accused Jolie of stalling the divorce proceedings to prevent him from gaining custody, claiming that the "timing of Jolie's request for disqualification shows that it was filed purely for strategic reasons."