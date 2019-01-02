‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Pregnant With Her First Child

Boy will meet world when Danielle Fishel gives birth to her first child with husband Jensen Karp this summer.

The actress — best known for her role as Topanga Lawrence Matthews on Boy Meets World and its spinoff series, Girl Meets World – announced the exciting news that she and her husband are expecting a baby boy in an emotional Instagram post Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The baby will be the couple’s first child together.

“I’m eating for two. I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband,” Fishel captioned a photo of three different pairs of tennis shoes – one for herself, one for Karp, and one for their bundle of joy on the way.

“I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate,” she continued. “I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait. #BabyKarp2019”

Karp also made the announcement on his own Instagram account, sharing a gallery of images that included his wife’s growing baby bump and a photo of what their baby could potentially look like.

“GUYS. We’re having a baby boy. Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with [Danielle Fishel],” the Drop the Mic executive producer wrote. Even though we used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo…”

Fishel responded to the post in the comments section by writing “I can’t wait to raise that little monster in a baby body with you.”

The couple’s pregnancy announcement comes just two months after they said “I do” in front of Fishel’s Boy Meets World co-stars, Ben Savage and Will Friedle.

“Mr. & Mrs. Karp. Established 11/04/2018,” Fishel announced on Instagram at the time.

“Today I married my soulmate,” Karp wrote on his one post. “We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life. I also ate 3 donuts after dinner. Unrelated. [Danielle Fishel], I love you so much and thank you for giving me this smile.”

Fishel and Karp had initially met while in high school, though their relationship did not turn romantic until June of 2017 when they made it Instagram official. Just months later, in March, the couple announced that they had become engaged.