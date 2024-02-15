Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO Share Sweet Valentine's Day Posts

Jelly Roll admitted that he will 'never miss an opportunity to show this beautiful woman off.'

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO have never been shy about their love, and the pair have proved it once again. On Valentine's Day, the pair took to social media to share some sweet posts about one another, with Jelly Roll posting a picture of them together back stage at an event.

"We don't really do the Valentine's Day thing," the Grammy-nominated singer wrote in the post's caption. "Flowers, posts, love letters, etc is a constant in our relationship. But I will never miss an opportunity to show this beautiful woman off, so if this is another excuse to show everyone how amazing and beautiful you are, Happy Valentine's Day."

In her post, Bunnie shared a video of "what it's like being on a 4-hour flight" with her husband. The clip sees Jelly Roll goofing around and being generally adorable, eventually singing "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)," to his loving wife. In the post caption, she wrote, "Obsessed w hims."

Jelly Roll and Alyssa Bunnie DeFord — aka Bunnie XO — have been married since 2016. The pair met in 2015 after Bunnie saw Jelly Roll perform a concert in Las Vegas, per Billboard. They do not share any children, though Jelly Roll does have a son and daughter from previous relationships. Bunnie is a successful podcast host, helming the wildly popular Dumb Blonde Podcast.