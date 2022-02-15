Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Honors Him on Valentine’s Day

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo shared a special tribute to him on Valentine’s Day. About a month after his passing, Rizzo posted a throwback clip of herself and Saget cooking together on the holiday in 2021, per Entertainment Tonight. Saget died in early January at the age of 65. It was later determined that his cause of death was accidental blunt head trauma.

Rizzo posted a throwback TikTok video to her Instagram Story on Monday. In the clip, the pair can be seen making crab cakes together. She reflected on the moment by sharing that while Saget thought of Valentine’s Day as a “silly holiday,” he still made it special for her. Rizzo captioned the video, “Bob always thought it was kind of a silly holiday, but still always sent me the most gorgeous roses you’ve ever seen.” She went on to write that her late husband “always showered me with love…like he did every single day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her post comes days after she marked the one-month anniversary of his passing. Rizzo posted a video compilation of the two enjoying a variety of foods, as she explained that food was their “happy place.” She also shared that their bond over trying different cuisines tied back to Saget’s advocacy for living life “to its fullest.” Rizzo continued, “He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible. And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world. We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him.”

The world was shocked to learn of Saget’s death in early January. He was reportedly found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. While the sheriff’s and fire department were both called to assist him, Saget was pronounced dead at the scene. A month after his passing, his cause of death was revealed to have been a brain bleed. Authorities have theorized that Saget hit his head on an object and did not realize the severity of the injury. He reportedly died in his sleep. Saget’s family subsequently released a statement about the findings. In their message, they urged fans to remember Saget’s legacy and the laughter that he “brought to this world.”

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the statement read. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”