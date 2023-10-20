Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears During Heartfelt Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Gwen Stefani has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and her husband Blake Shelton brought her to tears during a speech at the big event. While honoring his wife at the ceremony, Shelton said, "The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before."

He continued, "She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos." Shelton added, "It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world -- that was her number one job. And now standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I gotta tell you all, that's rare in this business."

Speaking about Stefani as a songwriter and music artist, "Today, it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world," he said with a laugh. "In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again, with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her. Not as much as me, though."

Shelton and Stefani met while working on The Voice together. They later began dating and eventually married in 2021. While the pair does not share any biological children, Stefani shares three sons — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9 — with ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Stefani shared that she never expected to fall in love with her country music hubby, who also used to be one of her fellow coaches on The Voice. "I didn't see any of this coming with Blake," Stefani confessed. "This was just a big old 'What?'"

"It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time," Stefani continued. "He's changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy." She later joked about moving to the midwest with him, "I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don't like that much humidity. But it's so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you're going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there."