Blake Shelton Lathers Sweetness on Wife Gwen Stefani for Her Birthday

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot over Fourth of July weekend, and It seems that Shelton still gets a kick out of calling Stefani his wife. The “Just a Girl” rocker celebrated her 52nd birthday on Sunday, and the country crooner took to Instagram to fire off a quick and cute tribute. “Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you [Gwen Stefani]!” he wrote. Shelton also shared a black and white photo from their summer wedding.

The two married at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, where the couple has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic. Stefani has been equally as effusive, sharing in a July episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast that “It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously.” The couple married on July 3 at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, and Stefani told Iovine that she’s feeling “total honeymoon vibes right now.”

“It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be,” the singer added of her nuptials, which were attended by 40 close friends and family members including her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, and The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony. Stefani wore two different Vera Wang gowns for the ceremony and reception, sharing that she had “no idea” what she wanted her wedding dress to look like. “I feel like when you’re me and you’re as lucky and blessed as I’ve been to wear some outstanding dresses, you just don’t know,” she mused. “And it’s such a big deal for me; I care about that stuff.”

After Iovine commented that it seems like Stefani is finally “home” with Shelton, Stefani shared that she feels “so lucky” to have arrived at the place in her life she’s in right now. “One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don’t know the future and you don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace,” she said, adding, “Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life.”

She also couldn’t help but gush over her new husband. “That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he’s with, what he’s doing,” she said of Shelton. “I look at him sleeping, and he’s the same guy. And he’s very real and consistent and genuine. It’s what is so attractive and why people love him so much.”