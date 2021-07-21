Gwen Stefani Says Her Wedding to Blake Shelton Was 'One of the Greatest Days' of Her Life

✖

Gwen Stefani spoke about her wedding to Blake Shelton for the first time in an interview this week, sharing on Tuesday's episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast that "It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously." The couple married on July 3 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, and Stefani told Iovine that she's feeling "total honeymoon vibes right now."

"It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be," the singer added of her nuptials, which were attended by 40 close friends and family members including her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, and The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony. Stefani wore two different Vera Wang gowns for the ceremony and reception, sharing that she had "no idea" what she wanted her wedding dress to look like. "I feel like when you're me and you're as lucky and blessed as I've been to wear some outstanding dresses, you just don't know," she mused. "And it's such a big deal for me; I care about that stuff."

"I tried on one dress and then I was like 'I don't know, that didn't feel right,'" she continued. "And then I tried another one on and it was like 'Awww that's the one.' It was like Say Yes to the Dress and then I just went with it."

After Iovine commented that it seems like Stefani is finally "home" with Shelton, Stefani shared that she feels "so lucky" to have arrived at the place in her life she's in right now. "One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace," she said, adding, "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

She also couldn't help but gush over her new husband. "That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she said of Shelton. "I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."