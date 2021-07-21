Gwen Stefani's Sons Had Special Roles for Her Wedding to Blake Shelton

✖

Gwen Stefani's older sons had a very special role in her wedding to Blake Shelton! The No Doubt singer's 15-year-old son Kingston and 12-year-old Zuma made the ceremony official, signing off as witnesses on their mom and stepfather's marriage certificate, TMZ reported Tuesday. The Voice couple tied the knot in private on July 3 at a place called "Gwen's Chapel" on Shelton's Mill Creek, Oklahoma ranch.

Stefani's youngest son, 7-year-old Apollo, also participated in the ceremony but didn't appear on the official paperwork. Both dresses Stefani wore on her special day, designed by Vera Wang, had sentimental nods to her three boys. The first dress included the names of Shelton, Stefani, and Stefani's sons hand-embroidered into the veil, while the skirt to Stefani's second party dress featured hand-sewn love birds that symbolized the married couple and the bride's sons. The "Hollaback Girl" artist shares all three boys with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Also listed on Stefani and Shelton's marriage certificate is fellow The Voice star Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony in a tribute to how the happy couple met on the set of the NBC singing competition. Daly opened up on TODAY about the ceremony, saying Shelton performed a song he wrote just for the wedding, titled "Reach the Star," during the ceremony itself. After Stefani read her own vows, everyone was feeling emotional, but the "God's Country" artist had something special up his sleeve.

"I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy,'" Daly recalled. "And Blake starts by saying, 'Gwen's always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.' Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, he sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her... Not a dry eye in the house."

Another music industry source told PopCulture that the wedding was perfect. "It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," one source said. "It couldn't have been better." The insider said the wedding "turned out fine," despite the concerns of organizing an event during the COVID-19 pandemic. "They decided on the size of the guest list as the months went on," they explained. "They were so ready to start their lives together, and both are ecstatic."