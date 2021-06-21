Gwen Stefani Wishes 'Generous, Patient' Blake Shelton Happy Father's Day

✖

Gwen Stefani is mom to three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, and while Stefani's fiancé Blake Shelton won't officially be the boys' stepfather until he and Stefani tie the knot, the country singer has been a major presence in their lives for nearly six years. On Sunday, Stefani celebrated Shelton on Father's Day, sharing a slideshow of photos of The Voice coach and her sons that started with a shot of Shelton holding Apollo.

Other photos included a snap of Apollo at soundcheck with Shelton, Shelton and Apollo showing off matching barbed wire ink on their arms and multiple shots of Shelton and the boys wearing camouflage hunting gear. "Happy father's day to the most generous patient, loving funny guy i know - we love u so much [Blake Shelton]," Stefani captioned the post. In February, Shelton told KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather that Kingston, Zuma and Apollo have become an integral part of his life over the past several years.

"I take it very serious, but I also have a blast with it," he said. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time, because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now." The Oklahoma native added that his relationship with his own stepfather is a blueprint he'd like to follow. "I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes," he shared. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

A few days before Father's Day, Stefani celebrated Shelton again when the singer marked his 45th birthday on June 18. The mom of three revealed on Instagram that she had thrown her fiancé a surprise party, posting a video of their friends and family surprising Shelton that started with Apollo, holding balloons that read "Congrats Grad," making his way onto a backyard patio before the crowd let out a "Surprise!" when Shelton appeared.

A second video featured the group singing "Happy Birthday" to Shelton, who was wearing a metallic crown, and a third slide was a photo of Shelton and Stefani sharing a kiss. "celebrating my besties [birthday] today," Stefani's caption read, "love u [Blake Shelton] #surprise #fiancé #Gemini #2021 #june18 #favoritecountrysinger gx."