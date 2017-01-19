Watch: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Adorably Joke Together After People’s Choice Awards

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Blake Shelton had a big night at the People’s Choice Awards Wednesday night, winning two major honors, and the singer made sure to share the excitement with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

In a clip from Snapchat, the pair can be seen sitting in the back of a car together as Stefani asks, “So what happened to you, you just won?”

“Won Album of the Year and I won Favorite Male Country Artist,” Shelton replied as Stefani exclaimed, “Wow!”

“Am I your favorite?” the country crooner joked.

During his acceptance speech, Shelton made sure to thank his girlfriend, calling her the “hottest date here tonight,” Entertainment Tonight reports.

Backstage, he even dished a bit about the pair’s Valentine’s Day plans.

“I think she knows it’s going to be Valentine’s Day, so I can’t really surprise her with that,” Shelton joked. “No, I’m kidding. I don’t know. I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh dammit. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something. I’m not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but we’ll definitely celebrate.”

“I mean, I won’t forget totally,” he continued. “I’ll just forget until the last minute.”

