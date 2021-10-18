Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Announces Major Career Decision

Not even a major career move was off-limits for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ playful online banter. On Saturday, the Deadpool actor commemorated the wrap of filming on his latest film Spirited, which he announced would be his last for a while as he takes a break from acting, an announcement that Lively couldn’t help put troll.

Reynolds made the announcement alongside photos of himself with co-star Will Ferrell and other cast and crew members on the set of the film, a Christmas musical set to be released in 2022. Reflecting on the time he spent working on the movie, the Free Guy star admitted that he wasn’t sure if he would “have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.” But after “singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell,” which he said “made a whole lotta dreams come true,” Reynolds announced that it seemed like “time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”

“I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” Reynolds continued. “These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

While the post drew up plenty of comments from his fellow A-listers applauding his decision to take a step back from acting, including his Spirited co-star Octavia Spencer, it was Lively’s playful trolling that grabbed all of the attention. Jumping into the comments section of the post, the actress teased that “Michael Caine did it first,” a reference to the rumor that Caine was retiring from acting. The rumor arose after the 88-year-old actor was asked in an interview on the BBC Radio show Kermod and Mayo if his new film Best Sellers would be his “last picture,” with Caine responding, “I think it would be, yeah.” Caine has since refuted reports of his retirement, writing on Twitter, “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.”

Lively’s hilarious quip marked just the latest example of the couples’ expertise in the trolling business. Lively and Reynolds have been going back and forth online for years now, cementing their place as one of the most beloved social media couples. According to Reynolds, their playful fun is a sign of a “healthy relationship.” During a 2019 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Reynolds told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “it’s kind of like what my dad used to say, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, say something embarrassing.’ That’s how we roll.”