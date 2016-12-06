Bindi Irwin Shares Thanksgiving Memories With Family and Boyfriend

Had the best time driving through the Glasshouse Mountains Christmas shopping. Hiking, looking for wildlife, stopping at little towns in the mountains… Wouldn’t trade these days with you for anything in the world❤️ A photo posted by Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell) on Dec 4, 2016 at 11:37pm PST

Just when we thought this couple couldn’t get any cuter.

Bindi Irwin‘s boyfriend, Chandler Powell, recently joined the Irwin family for Thanksgiving and the adorable twosome looked incredibly happy to be celebrating the occasion together.

Irwin posted a picture of herself along with mom Terri, brother Robert and some family friends while celebrating Turkey Day at the Australia Zoo, where the Irwins reside.

Sometimes I think it would be nice to press ‘pause’ on time and live in these moments just a little longer. #ThanksgivingMemories A photo posted by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Dec 4, 2016 at 11:39pm PST

“Sometimes I think it would be nice to press ‘pause’ on time and live in these moments just a little longer. #ThanksgivingMemories,” Irwin captioned the heartwarming group photo.

Earlier that day, Powell shared a picture that Irwin had snapped of the two of them while the two were cruising through Queensland, Australia.

“Had the best time driving through the Glasshouse Mountains Christmas shopping. Hiking, looking for wildlife, stopping at little towns in the mountains,” the 20-year-old wakeboarder wrote. “Wouldn’t trade these days with you for anything in the world.”

These two are definitely #couplegoals, don’t you think?