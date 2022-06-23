Bill Nye Marries Journalist in Ceremony Officiated by 'Star Trek' Actor

Bill Nye isn't just "The Science Guy" anymore! The American mechanical engineer and TV science communicator is now "The Married Guy" after he wed former Washington Post reporter Liza Mundy in late May. The romantic ceremony, confirmed by PEOPLE and photographed by photojournalist Pete Souza, was officiated by none other than Star Trek alum Robert Picardo.

The newlyweds tied the knot at the Castle Building's Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. The couple were joined by loved ones, including Mundy's daughter Anna and Nye's brother, Darby, and his school friend of more than 50 years, Brian. Although neither Nye nor Mundy have publicly commented on their nuptials, Souza, a longtime White House photographer, shared first-look images of the day on Instagram, quipping, "yes it's true, I'm now officially a wedding photographer."

Yes, it's true, I'm now qualified as a wedding photographer: https://t.co/E3WUH2BqnO — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) June 22, 2022

For their big day, Nye paid special tribute to his late father who died in 1997 by wearing cufflinks with small blue stones in the center that belonged to his father. Mundy, meanwhile, donned a classic satin sleeveless gown with a mermaid hemline and a jeweled belt to exchange their vows, which were described as "equal parts moving and comical," before slipping into sparkling sneakers for the reception, during which she and Nye shared their first dance to R&B legend Sam Cooke's rendition of "What a Wonderful World."

The nuptials came after Nye and Mundy first sparked romance five years ago. After the Emmy-winning television host got word that Mundy mentioned Nye's cryptanalyst mother Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye in her book Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II in 2017, he reportedly reached out to Mundy via email. The two quickly sparked romance, however, they mostly opted to keep their relationship private. Since sparking romance, the two have only appeared together at a few red carpet events. They most recently appeared alongside one another at the premiere of his new Peacock series The End is Nye, which sees Nye going to sites of global disasters and demystifying them using science, in June. Prior to that, they were spotted together at the Captain Planet Foundation 30th Anniversary Gala in March.

Nye was previously married to musician Blair Tindall, with whom he shares 19-year-old daughter Charity. The pair were only married for seven weeks in 2006 before their marriage was annulled due to an invalid marriage license.