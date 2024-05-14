'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor's Engagement Confirmed

Romance is in the air for Phoebe Dynevor! The Bridgerton actress is engaged to fellow actor Cameron Fuller, the happy couple confirming the exciting relationship update as Dynevor stepped out with a sparkling extra accessory on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

For the May 6 outing, Dynevor paired her custom Victoria Beckham dress, a pink lace gown featuring hand-cut flowers and a long train, with an engagement ring. After the actress was spotted with the accessory, E! News confirmed the engagement, with the happy couple both later confirming the news on their respective Instagram account.

(Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

On his account, Fuller, the son of Hollywood producer Brad Fuller, shared an image that appeared to be snapped just after he popped the question, Dynevor seen covering her face in shock and excitement as her new fiancé stood with his arms wrapped around her from behind. He captioned the post, which the actress reshared to her Instagram Story, with a heart emoji. You can see the post here.

The post sparked plenty of congratulatory messages. Grey's Anatomy star Adelaide Kane wrote, "Congratulations!" as Sydney Sweeney said, "Congrats!!!" Dynevor's sister commented, "the best [heart emoji]." Neither Dynevor nor Fuller have shared further details about the special moment, nor have they teased any wedding plans.

Details of Dynevor and Fuller's relationship are scarce, the couple opting to keep their romance out of the spotlight. The engagement, however, comes a little more thana. Year after the couple was photographed holding hands while out in London, according to PEOPLE. Just a few months later, in July 2023, they made a rare public appearance together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. They were again seen together in February of this year when Fuller joined Dynevor at the 2024 BAFTAs in London.

Dynevor is best known for her starring role in Netflix's Bridgerton, an adaptation of Julia Quinn's book series. She starred in the first two seasons as Daphne Bridgerton, but she is not set to return in the upcoming third season, which releases Thursday, May 16. Fuller, meanwhile, has appeared in titles including Insecure, Into the Dark, and The Goldbergs, and is best known for his role on The Last Ship. He also runs a popular YouTube channel, Gregg and Cameron, alongside Wizards of Waverly Place alum Gregg Sulkin.