'Yellowstone' Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Are Married One Year After Confirming Relationship

Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are officially married! After rumors first surfaced in December that they tied the knot, the couple confirmed to Vogue that they married in a "heartfelt" Western-influenced ceremony and reception at Harrison's family home in Dallas, Texas.

"From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events-but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most," Harrison, 34, told the outlet. "Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible."

(Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham's Bourbon)

The actress did not reveal when exactly the ceremony took place, but she revealed that following a pre-wedding "cowboy cocktail welcome night" at the Crescent Club in Dallas, she and Bingham exchanged vows in the Western-themed ceremony. Bingham's three children-whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Axster- served as ring bearer and flower girl, while one adorably helped walk their dog down the aisle. For her big day, Harrison wore not one, but two dresses. For her walk down the aisle, she donned a corseted and beaded gown by Galia Lahav. She swapped out of the dress for a short Netta BenShabu gown for her reception, during which Bingham's daughter played a piece on the piano in a moment that Harrison called, "a magical moment that we will never forget."

The western-themed nuptials, which was officiated by Harrison's close friend Gabriel Hogan, come after the couple first went public with their relationship in the spring of 2023.The couple first met on the set of their hit Paramount Network series, on which Bingham has starred since Season 1 as bad-boy-turned-ranch-hand Walker. Harrison joined the show in Season 3 as barrel racer Laramie. Although it is unclear when they began dating, Harrison credited her mother for their romance.

"She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn't there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives," Harrison recalled. "They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common – so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call."

Harrison continued, "It's still a wonder to us to this day that our paths hadn't crossed sooner given all our shared connections back home. It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place."

After sparking romance, Bingham dropped to one knee and popped the question not once, but twice. The first proposal came after Harrison noticed that Bingham "had been unusually quiet all night, and I could see he was visibly nervous... Then, out of nowhere he broke the silence and said, 'I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.' I didn't hesitate a moment before telling him I would." The second proposal came after Bingham called Harrison's father and asked for his blessing, Harrison recalled, "It was a night that captured everything right, effortless, and genuinely beautiful about what we love most about one another and the relationship we've built together."

Amid their romance, Harrison and Bingham purchased a home together in June 2023 for just under $5 million. The four-bedroom, four-bath 4,300-square-foot ranch is located in Topanga Canyon, just outside of Los Angeles.