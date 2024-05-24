Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Marry in Intimate Ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have secretly tied the knot, with the beloved actress and her longtime partner stealthily making their way down the aisle. Just months after their engagement in April 2023, the Stranger Things actress and the son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi officially exchanged vows in an intimate private ceremony held last weekend, multiple outlets report.

It is three years since Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, first caused romance rumors in June 2021 when they spent time together in New York City. It was not until November of the same year that the two officially confirmed their relationship when she posted a sweet photo with Jake at the London Eye.

Bongiovi's dad, Jon Bon Jovi, and Brown's parents were present at the nuptials. A source told The Sun, "Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend. "They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows."

According to Brown, who starred as Eleven in the Netflix supernatural drama, she and Bongiovi had been planning their big day together. She told ELLE UK in March, "I have loved every second of it. It's been an unbelievable journey.

"Every time we have a new wedding meeting, Jake and I take a picture to capture the moment of the planning process. He's loving every second of it. I haven't been met with a stressful time yet, and I think that's a reflection on how ready and excited we are to do it."

Moreover, Brown has the blessing of Bongiovi's famous father. "She's fabulous," the Bon Jovi frontman, who shares Bongiovi with his wife Dorothea Hurley, as well as the children Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, and Romeo, 20, told E! News in April. "She's really wonderful and her and Jake are a great couple."

The romance between Brown and Bongiovi moved quickly. After initially connecting, the couple quickly fell for each other. "I was interested in him and wanted to know more," the Damsel star said in an August interview with The Times. "As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

"You can't pinpoint why, it's just the feeling of knowing that that's the person you want to spend the rest of your time with," she continued. "I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him."