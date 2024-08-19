From TV screen couple to real life newlyweds – Gong Min Jung and Jang Jae Ho are about to be married! The actors, who portrayed a married couple in the hit tvN drama Marry My Husband, recently confirmed that after sparking romance, they will be tying the knot next month in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

"We will be holding a private wedding with only our close friends and family," Min Jeung told News1, per Soompi. In a follow-up Instagram post over the weekend, the actress added that she "will be having a small wedding with my closest friend in the world, Jang Jae-ho, attended by family and close friends" in September. Writing of her soon-to-be husband, the actress said Jae Ho "is a very precious person who made me laugh a lot and always warmly embraced me with unwavering kindness since I first met him as a friend, even before we starred in the drama Marry My Husband." She concluded the post by sweetly sharing that Jae Ho was the one to make her believe that she "wanted to move forward with my life together rather than alone."

Confirming the upcoming nuptials in his own post, Jae Ho wrote, "This coming September, I plan to spend the rest of my life with the person I love so much. I respect her both as a person and as an actor, and she is too good for me."

Their marriage will reflect their onscreen lives. The couple notably co-starred in the K-drama Marry My Husband. Based on the web novel of the same name, the show aired on tvN from January 1, 2024 to February 20, 2024. It centered around a woman who goes back in time to change her future and seek revenge after she is murdered her best friend and her husband when she catches them having an affair. Min Jung starred as Yang Ju-ran, the assistant manager of U&K Food's Marketing Team 1 and the main character's co-worker. Jae Ho appeared as Lee Jae-won, Joo-ran's husband.

While the pair starred as a couple on the series, Jae Ho told News1 that they "already knew each other before" they filmed Marry My Husband. It's unclear when they sparked romance.

Outside of Marry My Husband, Ming Jung known for her roles in titles like Hometown Cha Cha Cha, My Man is Cupid, Yourself and Yours, On the Beach at Night Alone, and Grass, among others, per her IMDb profile. She made her acting debut in the 2011 film Mama, the same year that Jae Ho made his debut in the drama Bachelor's Vegetable Store. His other credits include 20th Century Boy and Girl, The Spies Who Loved Me, Devils, and more.