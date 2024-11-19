TV Star Heartthrob Gets Married: Congratulations to Gavin Casalegno

Congrats are in order for Gavin Casalegno! The Summer I Turned Pretty star, 25, is a married man after he quietly tied the knot to Cheyanne King.

Casalegno confirmed their nuptials in a Nov. 12 Instagram post with first-look photos from their big day. In the images, the actor, who stars as Jeremiah Fisher on the Prime Video drama, can be seen donning a black suit as he stands under a rose-covered arch watching his bride walk down the aisle. For her wedding day attire, King wore a stunning strapless wedding gown that featured sheer white sleeves and a train. Images from the post showed the couple standing together at the altar and sharing their first kiss, with Casalegno captioning the post, “FOREVER CAPTIVATED BY YOU.”

The post came as a shock to fans, as Casalegno hadn’t previously announced their engagement or relationship. Reacting to the marriage announcement, one fan wrote, “THE GASP I GASPED!!!!! Congratulationss,” with somebody else asking, “EXCUSE DID I MISS A CHAPTER?”

While the marriage announcement served as a “hard launch” of their relationship, King seemingly soft launched their relationship back in May 2023 when she shared a snapshot from her Jamaican vacation. In the blurry image, King could be seen next to a man who appeared to be Casalegno. The same man could be seen in King‘s photos from a trip to Asia in September 2023, with the newlywed also sharing photos of the mysterious man, now believed to have been Casalegno, in November and December. In the posts, King referred to the man as “mine” and her “luv.”

At this time, little is known about Casalegno and King’s relationship. Per her LinkedIn and Instagram profiles, King is a registered nurse who graduated from Baylor University in May 2023 with a bachelor of science in nursing.

Prior to his relationship with King, Casalegno dated model Larsen Thompson. The former couple dated for six years before calling it quits in August 2022, according to J-14.

Casalegno is best known for his starring role on Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. Based on Jenny Han’s novel trilogy of the same name, the drama centers around Isabel “Belly” Conklin as she finds herself caught in a love triangle between two brothers. Along with Casalegno, the series also stars Lola Tung and Christopher Briney. The first two seasons are available to stream on Prime Video, with Season 3 set to arrive sometime next year.