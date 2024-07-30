Saoirse Ronan Just Married Her 'Mary Queen of Scots' Co-Star Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have tied the knot! The two actors wed earlier this month in a "low-key" celebration that was attended by "only a handful of the couple's closest friends," according to the Irish Independent.

The ceremony was reportedly held at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office in Edinburgh's City Chambers, with all guests "sworn to secrecy" about the exchange of vows. Neither Ronan, 30, nor Lowden, 34, have publicly commented on their nuptials, but engagement rumors sparked in October when the Lady Bird actress stepped out with a diamond ring on her left hand at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris.

(Photo: Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend Scotland's Premiere of Mary Queen of Scots on January 14, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. - Duncan McGlynn / Getty Images)

Ronan and Lowden, who are thought to have met during the filming of Mary Queen of Scots, have been quietly dating for years, choosing to keep their relationship largely private. Last month, Lowden shared a rare shot with Ronan on Instagram showing the couple cuddled up while attending Glastonbury Festival.

In 2018, Lowden had nothing but praise for Ronan after portraying Henry Darnley and Mary Stuart in the historical drama. While speaking during a panel with AOL at the time, Lowden said, "It was remarkable working with Saoirse." He continued, "The woman is a force of nature on and off screen, and utterly fearless and a brilliant leader as well. For being 24 years old, it's just constantly amazing to me, not just her work but how she is on a set is amazing."

(Photo: James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan, and Jack Lowden arriving at the Scottish premiere of Mary Queen of Scots at Edinburgh Castle. - Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Slow Horses star also praised his partner last year after he and Ronan produced her new film The Outrun. "My first love is actors," Lowden told i Newspaper last year. "And when you're given a Ferrari like her, it's all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off. Don't make a Ferrari do what a Renault Clio does. It's a dreadful analogy but they're like gold dust, good actors. When there's someone like that, you just have to facilitate them and you will get gold. And my God, did we."

He also acknowledged that he and Ronan understood the interest in their relationship. "Her and I don't find that odd," he admitted. "We're hugely appreciative of the level of scrutiny we have. We're treated well but we don't seek it either. People have got it far worse. It's also obviously of our own making. As long as we've got each other, we're alright with any of that."