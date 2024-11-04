Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are married! The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress, 27, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor, 30, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California at the end of October, Vogue reported.

“Being up there in front of all their friends and family, making the ultimate life vow, is a moment we will cherish forever,” Condor told the outlet. “It was such an emotional and joyous occasion. The feeling I could best use to describe it was peaceful and deeply present.”

The newlyweds exchanged vows at Malibu’s Serra Retreat in front of guests that included the actress’ To All the Boys costars Sarayu Blue and Janel Parrish, as well as Madeleine Arthur, who served as a bridesmaid. For her big day, Condor wore a stunning wedding dress by Vera Wang, which she said she picked out two years ago with her mother, Mary Condor, who recently passed away.

“A little over two years ago, I took my mom and bridesmaids to Vera Wang to go dress-shopping,” Condor told Vogue. “My mom and I absolutely fell in love with my wedding gown the moment I tried it on, and I am so grateful I got to share that experience with her. That was the only time she was able to see me in my dress, and I will hold that memory in my heart forever. We both instantly knew it was the one. It was timeless and classic, while still youthful and playful. My biggest hope — which I feel like I achieved — was to feel like myself in the dress, and I have never felt more beautiful than I did when I wore my wedding dress. I am forever grateful.”

Following their “timeless and airy, whimsical and natural” wedding ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated their nuptials with their guests with live music from Professor D of Jordan Kahn Music Company. They kept the celebrations going into the next day, too, hosting a farewell brunch at their Los Angeles home.

Condor and De La Torre first met at an Emmys Party in 2015. Condor told Cosmopolitan in 2019 that her now-husband introduced himself by tapping her on the shoulder and saying, “Hi, I’m Anthony. I thought I would make a friend,” a moment that she said felt “like a Taylor Swift song.” After sparking romance, they went Instagram official on Oct. 25, 2015, and became engaged years later in January 2022.

Reflecting on their latest relationship milestone, Condor said, “We are so filled with love and gratitude for each other and also for all of our incredible guests who came from far and wide to join us in the celebrations. This weekend will forever go down as the happiest weekend of our lives.”