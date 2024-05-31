Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Lock Hands in Public Despite Leaving Event Separately

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to face intense scrutiny following rumors of marital problems. Although there has been speculation about their relationship, they have been spotted together several times. Their interactions, however, may reveal an uncertain and tension-filled relationship.

On Thursday, the couple was seen holding hands while leaving the graduation ceremony of Affleck's daughter Violet in Los Angeles, per TMZ. Despite the pair's display of affection, their body language spoke volumes. In several photographs captured by the paparazzi, Affleck and Lopez appeared visibly uncomfortable, their expressions serious and their posture stiff.

One particularly striking image showed Lopez looking at Affleck with a piercing gaze, her eyes filled with what could be interpreted as a mixture of frustration and concern. They arrived together in a black Cadillac Escalade but left in separate vehicles, returning to their residences. The appearance has only fueled speculation about the state of their marriage.

The couple's romance has been a rollercoaster ride from the very beginning. They first crossed paths in 2002 while co-starring in the film Gigli and quickly became engaged. However, their relationship hit a snag in 2004, and they ultimately called off their engagement. Nearly two decades later, the stars aligned once more, and Affleck and Lopez rekindled their love, getting engaged for a second time in 2022. They exchanged vows in a secret Las Vegas ceremony before celebrating their union with a more elaborate wedding at Affleck's Georgia estate.

Now, just a year after their fairytale nuptials, the two find themselves navigating troubled waters. Reports have surfaced that Affleck has been residing alone in a Brentwood rental property while Lopez remains in their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion. This living arrangement has only added fuel to the fire, with many speculating that a divorce may be on the horizon.

Rumors of trouble in paradise had been circulating for months, reaching a fever pitch when Lopez attended the Met Gala solo on May 6. Her absence from Affleck's side at such a high-profile event raised eyebrows and sparked countless headlines.

"Ben not being at the Met Gala with Jen, even though he's got a great excuse, he's working, is causing more questions than either of them want," an insider told In Touch on May 7. "Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused, thinking Ben would be right behind Jen, but nope, she went solo, which shocked a lot of people."

Sources close to the couple have claimed to offer insight into the challenges they face. Some have suggested that Lopez's desire for a picture-perfect public image often leaves Affleck feeling overwhelmed and suffocated. Others have pointed to their independent lives and separate interests as a potential source of friction. "Ben thinks having independent lives and separate interests is healthy for the relationship. J. Lo doesn't totally agree, but she gets it," a source revealed to In Touch on May 8.

Affleck and Lopez's relationship is showing signs of cracks despite their best efforts to maintain a united front. Increasingly, this Hollywood love story could end in divorce, leaving fans and the media wondering if there is a tragic ending in store.