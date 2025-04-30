Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Spark Engagement Rumors Days After Controversial Interview

Are Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson ready to tie the knot?

Engagement rumors are swirling after the influencer, 24, was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger following a controversial interview appearance alongside the former general manager of the New England Patriots, 73, just two days prior.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Hudson could be seen wearing the diamond sparkler as she sat by Belichick at the American Museum of Natural History luncheon in New York City Tuesday. The day before, Hudson was also spotted wearing the same ring while heading out to dinner.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo backstage at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The former cheerleader and former football coach went public with their relationship in June 2024.

Engagement rumors come amid backlash Hudson is facing for her interjection during Belichick’s CBS Sunday Morning interview after the football legend was asked how he met his girlfriend.

From off camera, Hudson interrupted, “We’re not talking about this,” as journalist Tony Dokoupil asked, “No?” In response, Hudson simply responded, “No,” turning the interview awkward from that point on, as Dokoupil noted, “It’s a topic neither one of them is comfortable commenting on.”

After the interview made headlines, Hudson then took to social media with a private email between Belichick and his colleagues about his upcoming memoir, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football. In the email, Belichick spoke openly about how unhappy he was about a certain article that focused on how he admitted to having “f—ked up” in a Super Bowl over the “260+ pages” of other content in the book.

“This is about what I expected from the media,” Belichick wrote in the email, dated April 10. “I have, at times reluctantly, gone along with the title, cover and language in the book. I am not going to be the conductor of a hype train in the book promotion — we have enough hype to work with.” He signed off, “I hope we can get on the same page in promoting the book authentically.”