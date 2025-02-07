Snoop Dogg Calls Out Bill Belichick and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson’s 48-Year Age Gap to Their Faces

Snoop Dogg took aim at Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, Thursday night while he hosted the NFL Honors awards show. As Snoop got acquainted with the NFL’s best and brightest in the audience at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, he poked fun at the nearly 50-year age gap between Belichick, 72, and Hudson during his monologue.

Saying he’s been a “football fan for a long, long time,” Snoop, 53, rattled off a few things that have changed throughout the league over the years. “I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good,” he joked. “I remember back when the Chiefs was bad. And I remember… what was it? Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The camera, of course, flashed to Belichick and Hudson, who were in attendance. Both smiled and laughed at the joke, with Hudson appearing shocked at the mention.

It won’t be the first — or likely last — time the former New England Patriots coach endures jokes about his relationship. During Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady last year, his former players Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady openly mocked his love life.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked,” Gronkowski said at the time, setting up a daring joke. “But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: You were scouting your new girlfriend.”

Brady followed it up with his own zing. “Everybody asks me which ring is my favorite,” he said. “I used to say, ‘The next one.’ But now that I am retired, my favorite Ring is the camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house a few months ago. Hey, you still got it. Respect, baby.”

Belichick and Hudson, who have been together since early 2023, turned heads and raised eyebrows on the NFL Honors red carpet Thursday night. Hudson wore a sparkling silver cutout dress featuring a sequin bra top and skirt with a thigh-high slit and long train. Belichick wore a red blazer over a white collared shirt, blue tie and black dress pants. They both cheekily wore Belichick’s Super Bowl rings.

TMZ reported that Belichick and Hudson met on a flight to Boston and that he wrote a note in her college textbook. “Jordon, Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels!” he appeared to write in the book.