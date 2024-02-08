'Big Bang Theory' Star Reveals He's Married, Welcomed Baby Girl

Johnny Galecki is sharing some major life updates. After stepping away from Hollywood following the 2019 conclusion of The Big Bang Theory, the actor, 48, confirmed to Architectural Digest in an interview published Wednesday that he quietly married Morgan Galecki and they welcomed a daughter together, Oona Evelena.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based couple confirmed the exciting news for the March cover of Architectural Digest. Although the couple did not share when they tied the knot or when they welcomed their daughter, the outlet reported that Morgan was pregnant at the time of the cover shoot and Oona was born "soon after." The feature included images of little Oona's nursery, which features an RH cabin bed, a leather tiled ceiling, a large rug, animal wallpaper, and a large stuffed animal bunny. The Galeckis also posed for a photo with the actor's 4-year-old son, Avery, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer. In the image, little Avery's face was covered with a bunny mask.

"Thank you to @archdigest @tycole @colson__horton and @rachwall_ for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today," Galecki wrote as he shared the AD profile on Instagram Wednesday afternoon. "We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years. Also, thank you dearly and deeply to my sisters @pierceandward Let's always remain outside of the box. XO."

At this time, details of Galecki and Morgan's relationship are scarce. Morgan has only made two appearances on the actor's Instagram account, the first being in January 2023 as Galecki shared a photo of himself his wife, and Avery at Walt Disney World in Florida. She has not accompanied the actor at any public events.

Galecki's big life updates come after the actor relocated from Los Angeles to Nashville just before COVID hit. He bought his Nashville home in 2018, one year before The Big Bang Theory concluded, making the move to Tennessee in 2020 after having lived in California for 30 years. The actor told AD that he "never felt like much of an Angeleno," adding, "and I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you're not all that comfortable in." He said of his new home in Nashville, "Everywhere I looked, around here, felt like the scene of a future memory."