‘The Big Bang Theory’: Johnny Galecki Sobs in Photo of Final Table Reading

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki shared his own photo from the final table reading on Thursday, revealing an emotional side to the actor.

In the photo, Galecki is seen wiping tears from his eyes after getting up from the table, while cast and crew talked behind him.

“This morning was not an easy one. The final table reading for [The Big Bang Theory],” Galecki wrote. “So very sad. So very grateful.”

“Love you baby. How lucky to create with such amazing people for 12 years,” Galecki’s girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, wrote.

Galecki’s co-star Kaley Cuoco added six crying emojis in the comments. Hundreds of fans shared in Cuoco’s sadness over the show’s ending.

“I am so sad about this. The Big Bang Theory has been my favorite show since the very first episode. My husband and I watch it all the time!” one fan wrote.

“Cannot imagine how hard it would be for you as actors — it’s breaking fans hearts,” another wrote.

“Aww, sending hugs. Thank you for all these years of laughs and laughs,” another added.

“So many years and so many memories…..now onto the next chapter,” another Galecki fan wrote.

On Thursday, Cuoco also shared several photos marking the final table read. She also shared a photo with the hair, makeup and wardrobe team members who help her bring Penny to life.

“A huge shout out to this group of gorgeous girls who spend week after week [Big Bang Theory] helping me bring Penny to life!!” Cuoco wrote in the caption. “Hair [Faye Woods] makeup Vikki McCarter on set wardrobe Alex Bates and the visionary behind all the epic BBT fashion, Miss Mary Quigley. Thank you ladies!!! I [red heart emoji] you!!”

Galecki has also shared several behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram page, including one from the writers room last week. The photo showed an empty whiteboard behind him and the writers.

“Note the empty white board behind us as there are no longer any future episodes to discuss. A first in 12 years,” the former Roseanne actor wrote.

Galecki has played Dr. Leonard Hofstadter since The Big Bang Theory started. In the series’ most recent episode, Galecki left his job at the university, but it is not exactly what he wanted. He is now a “co-lead on a new photon entanglement team.”

There are only four more episodes of the series left, including the one-hour finale on Thursday, May 16. New episodes of the series air on CBS Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS