Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Break up Just Before Son's 1st Birthday

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer are splitting up. According to PEOPLE, the two will be co-parenting their soon-to-be one-year-old son, Avery. The Big Bang Theory star began dating Meyer in 2018. The two were separated by more than 20 years with Galecki 45 and Meyer 23.

As PEOPLE mentioned in the report, the two have grown distant from their respective social media accounts. After the two's post about the birth of their child, the two had hardly been seen with one another. Their last post together occurred during Easter in April. The couple moved through things quickly after first taking a vacation in August 2018 as Galecki popped the question to Meyer the following month. Their first awards show appearance was the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

The two first revealed that they had welcomed a new child into the world last December. "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful Avery into this incredible world," Galecio wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of your love and support." In May of that year, the couple first told PEOPLE that they were expecting, telling the outlet that they were "absolutley over the moon" to be in this position. "There truly is love out there for all," the two continued. "We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

For Meyer E! News reports that she has been in Nashville over the last few weeks. Attempting to piece together where things went wrong for the couple, Meyer's last Instagram post saw her calling 2020 "the gnarliest year of my life." Continuing on in her caption, Meyer, who is a model, said there were a lot of ups and downs this year amid the pandemic but that it was all worth it because of having Avery in her life. The post made no mention of Galecki in the post which commemorated Avery's upcoming birthday. She finished up her message by saying that she was grateful for "our journey together."

Galecki first rose to fame in 1989 as part of the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, one of the most iconic holiday movies starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo and Randy Quaid. He then starred in Roseanne and returned for the reboot in 2018. It was hin 2007 when he took the part of Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory, a role that earned him Emmy recognition.