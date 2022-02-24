Ben Stiller and Estranged Wife Christine Taylor Are Officially Back Together

After splitting in 2017, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have reconciled. While promoting his new directorial project, Apple TV+’s Severance, Stiller explained to Esquire that he and Taylor had worked out their differences during the pandemic. The couple married in 2000 and share two children, Ella, 19, and Quinlin, 16. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that,” Stiller said.

“It’s been really wonderful for all of us,” Stiller continued. “Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.” The Night At The Museum star explained that he moved in with Taylor and their kids at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, and their spark was reignited while sharing space. “Then, over the course of time, it evolved.”

Stiller explained that he and Taylor were taking a different approach to their marriage these days. “A few years ago, I realized I don’t like horseback riding. If there’s an opportunity to go horseback riding, I’m probably not going to do it. Now, I like horses! I think they’re beautiful. I like petting them. I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses,” he said in an odd metaphor.

“I just don’t really love riding horses. And once you know that, it just saves a lot of energy. So, yeah, I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different,” Stiller continued. “And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you.”

The actors originally met on the set of the failed pilot Heat Vision and Jack in 1999, and they announced their separation in May 2017. “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement issued to Entertainment Tonight. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”