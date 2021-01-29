Rami Malek Details Emotional Moment With Robin Williams While Filming 'Night at the Museum'

✖

Rami Malek, who's set to star in The Little Things alongside Denzel Washington and Jared Leto, recalled the time he learned a life lesson from Robin Williams. While appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show, Malek told host Jimmy Fallon the moment Williams left him speechless on set of Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

"We're shooting at the British Museum at night and we have the place all to ourselves," Malek begins his story, before detailing how Williams called everyone out for being on their phones instead of enjoying the company of others. "And Robin — you could tell something was happening with him. He would go on these riffs every once in a while and light up the world and you'd be like, 'Oh my God. Who are you?' And then dip back down into this other place."

The 39-year-old then went on to say a moment he shared with the comedian that left him speechless. Malek said Williams would "see us all on our phones and devices and he'd be like, 'What happened to this?'" meaning face-to-face communication as the actor gestured. "And so I seem him veer off and he walks off alone, and he's just kind of staring at this massive rock in the British Museum. And I'm like, 'Oh, man. What's going on with him? Is he all right?'"

"I walk up to kind of say, 'Is everything okay?' And he looks at me, just kind of slightly over the shoulder, and he goes, 'How often do you get to be alone with the Rosetta Stone?'" Malek and Fallon were both speechless, with the late night show host commented, "That's the best story I've ever heard in my life." He then joked with Malek saying, "And you were like, 'Apparently not enough because I just interrupted you.'"

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor shared another special moment he experienced during his time with the cast and crew, giving gratitude to Ben Stiller. Malek admitted that he thought he was going to get fired from his role, but Stiller stuck up for him and told those in charge they would be making a mistake to get rid of the young actor. As a result, he was able to keep his job.

Williams final film was the last installment of the Night at the Museum franchise, reprising his role as President Theodore Roosevelt. Filming wrapped in May 2014, just three months prior to Williams' death, who died by suicide in August of that year. He was 63-years-old.