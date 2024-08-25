Ben Affleck Spotted With New Woman Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck is nabbing headlines and apparently giving up one form of non-stop attention for another with a rumored new love after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. According to Page Six, Affleck has been spending time with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter Kick Kennedy.

While it isn't entirely clear what their real relationship is since they haven't confirmed any of it themselves, the 36-year-old sparked instant attention due to the timing of the reports with Affleck's divorce. It also comes on the heels of her father ending his presidential campaign and endorsing Donald Trump, which creates a new confusing connection for the mix regarding Affleck's reported reasons for divorce. Dating the daughter of a presidential candidate months ahead of an election isn't exactly a way to stay out of the limelight.

According to Page Six, Affleck hated the media attention he received during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. But there could be another big reason for the split.

"He has never- and seemingly will never- give himself over completely to another person," a source told the outlet. "The kind of big love Jennifer believes in, that sort of all-consuming devotion? Ben played along for a while and wanted to be part of it, but it's just not who he is."

Lopez is reportedly already embarrassed over the end of her marriage to Affleck and reportedly is risking losing composure over the next steps in their respective lives. "She's furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together," another source told the outlet. "He's humiliated her because she made a big deal that he's the love of her life."

In the end, Affleck may have already moved on, Lopez is shattered, according to reports, and RFK Jr.'s daughter could now be in the mix. It's all blending together too much now.