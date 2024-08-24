Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Ready to 'Snap' Over Ben Affleck Moving On After Divorce

Jennifer Lopez isn't taking the end of Bennifer 2.0 lightly. The multihyphenate filed for divorce after two years of marriage from her longtime on-again-off-again love, Ben Affleck, on the anniversary of their large Georgia wedding. She filed without a lawyer, which isn't common in Hollywood. No prenup is cited, but she's asked a judge to deny her and her estranged husband spousal support. The Selena star is also requesting to have her maiden name restored and says they split due to irreconcilable differences.

She lists the date of separation as April 2024, a week before she attended the 2024 Met Gala solo. The writing that their marriage was on the rocks was on the wall. They spent their summer on not only separate coasts with Affleck in California and Lopez in New York. But they were also on opposite sides of the world, as Lopez embarked on a European vacation with friends, and rang in her milestone 55th birthday without Affleck present or publicly acknowledging her. Sources say she tried to fight for the marriage but Lopez wanted out. And she's heartbroken.

Lopez is reportedly concerned Affleck will jump back into the dating pool. A source tells InTouch: "Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy, so there's no doubt he's raring to get back out there and date. But J. Lo has put Ben on notice that if he reactivates his Raya profile or goes too far down the path of chasing tail, the gloves will come off."

Neither have released statements on the split. The divorce filing comes less than six months after her Prime Video documentary Greatest Love Story Ever Told was released. The self-funded $20 million project detailed their nearly 20-year love story.

Affleck appeared in the film and spoke about their different approaches to their union, with him preferring to keep it private. He revealed his disdain for social media, but said he came to a compromise for the sake of their relationship.