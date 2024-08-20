Ben Affleck Accused of 'Humiliating' Jennifer Lopez Throughout Rumored Split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's union appears to be unraveling at an alarming rate. Sources close to the couple have spoken of escalating tension and mounting frustration, with Lopez allegedly feeling increasingly slighted by Affleck's actions.

The couple's attempts to maintain a facade of harmony for their children's sake seem to have crumbled, giving way to what insiders describe as a full-blown conflict. "The fact that he bought a new home while she was celebrating her birthday in the Hamptons was really humiliating for her," an anonymous source told In Touch from the Aug. 26 edition of In Touch Weekly. "Plus, one day he has his ring on, and the next day it's off — it's like he's gaslighting her."

Adding to the divorce rumors, Lopez was recently spotted in New York City sporting her emerald engagement ring on her right hand instead of her left, a move that has not gone unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans and media. This gesture, coupled with Affleck's apparent indifference to significant relationship milestones, has reportedly left Lopez feeling betrayed and disillusioned.

"The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the tenacity to claim he's protecting her somehow...it was shocking. It makes J.Lo sick to her stomach. People in their circle are wondering how it's gotten to this point and become so toxic," the source continued.

The financial implications of a potential split are staggering, with Lopez's estimated net worth of $400 million dwarfing Affleck's $150 million. Their jointly owned $68 million mansion remains on the market, further complicating matters. "Even the lawyers involved are finding it daunting to be stuck in the middle of their fight," the source added.

Communication between the couple has reportedly broken down, with both parties resorting to giving each other the cold shoulder. "J. Lo doesn't know how it came to this. She really thought she'd finally found her happily-ever-after, and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her. She's putting up a brave front in public, but she's seething on the inside," the insider revealed.

Amidst this personal turmoil, Affleck is reportedly channeling his energy into preparing his oldest daughter, Violet, for her upcoming transition to college life at Yale University. "Ben has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in," a source told People magazine. "It's, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they've all been so excited the last few weeks."

Despite the ongoing marital strife, Lopez is said to remain deeply invested in her role as stepmother to Affleck's children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. "Just because [J.Lo is] not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids," another source told People. "She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college."

However, Lopez's closeness with Violet reportedly presents a delicate situation for Affleck. "Ben certainly doesn't want to cause any strain between Jen and Violet, and he is in support of them spending time together," an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "It's a little tricky for him, but both Jen and Ben want all their kids to be happy, regardless of the issues they are facing in their marriage."