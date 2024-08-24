Ben Affleck Reportedly Let Jennifer Lopez File for Divorce Out of 'Compassion'

Ben Affleck reportedly allowed Jennifer Lopez to start divorce proceedings out of "compassion," according to sources close to the actor. The revelation comes with Lopez filing for divorce on Tuesday after months of speculation and rumors. The decision to let Lopez take the lead in ending their two-year marriage has prompted a fresh wave of discussion and conflicting narratives from both camps, offering a new perspective on the dynamics of their relationship's end.

A confidant of the former couple has divulged that Affleck's agreement to Lopez's divorce filing was a calculated act of benevolence. "Ben knew Jennifer was going to file for divorce. It was not a shocker to him at all. In fact, he let her have this," the insider revealed to the Daily Mail. The source portrays Affleck's decision as a gracious gesture, asserting that "Jennifer was more concerned about how [the split] will affect her career, what fans will think and what the press will write."

The dissolution of their union arrives amid a tumultuous period for Lopez, both professionally and personally. Her musical comeback, This Is Me... Now, her first studio album in a decade, made a lackluster debut at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 before rapidly fading into obscurity. The accompanying film project and an Amazon Prime documentary chronicling her romance with Affleck were met with critical disdain. Additionally, a planned arena tour was scrapped, and her beauty line faces expulsion from Sephora due to underwhelming sales.

"The couple initially discussed joint filing," the insider disclosed to the Daily Mail. "But seeing all the backlash and hate Jennifer was already getting from the documentary, movie, album, and tour, Ben took the high road and let her file for divorce so it didn't look like it was her fault that things hadn't worked out. It was his last act of compassion he has for her."

However, the narrative of Affleck as the considerate party is not universally accepted. A conflicting account emerged on Wednesday, painting a less flattering portrait of the actor. "[Ben] was impossible to be married to. Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative," an alternative source confided to the Daily Mail. The insider further elaborated, "[JLo] was constantly trying to lift his spirits, boost him up – it was exhausting. He is a loudmouth, loves to hear himself talk and blusters on. She was a great audience, mostly she hung onto his every word, but she is not as young and impressionable as she used to be."

The divergent accounts highlight the complex nature of their relationship dynamics. While some attribute the split to Lopez's alleged fixation with fame and its incompatibility with Affleck's desire for privacy, others point to Affleck's reported struggles with addiction and his challenging demeanor.

The couple's whirlwind reconciliation in 2022 led to a Las Vegas wedding in July of that year, followed by the purchase of a $60 million Beverly Hills estate. However, signs of strain began to surface in the spring of 2023. By May, Affleck had relocated to a $100,000-per-month rental in Brentwood, and the couple listed their shared mansion for sale. In a curious turn of events, Affleck acquired a new $20.5 million Los Angeles property on Lopez's birthday, an occasion he notably did not attend.

Lopez's divorce filing, submitted without legal representation in Los Angeles, indicates the couple has been living separately since April. This news aligns with the timeline of their public appearances and real estate maneuvers.