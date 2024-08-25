Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence With First Post Since Ben Affleck Divorce

In the wake of her recent divorce filing from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has finally emerged from her social media hiatus. The 55-year-old superstar made a subtle return to the digital sphere on Friday, Aug. 23, by resharing a festive snapshot originally posted by a fan account.

The image in question, shared via Us Weekly, captures Lopez poised to take a selfie while donning a rosy pajama ensemble. A twinkling Christmas tree serves as a backdrop. This understated post marks Lopez's first public gesture since she officially initiated divorce proceedings against Affleck, 52, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

According to court documents, Lopez cited the oft-used "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for dissolution. The filing also revealed that the high-profile couple had been living separate lives since April, hinting at a gradual unraveling of their relationship.

An insider close to the situation disclosed to Us Weekly that the divorce was not an impulsive decision. "J.Lo finally pulled the trigger because that was their agreement that she would file, and she was the one who ultimately made the decision," the source revealed. "They had already agreed to these terms before she filed."

As speculation mounts regarding the factors that led to the demise of their union, another confidant shed light on the underlying issues. "It was more and more apparent they weren't a good match," the insider explained to the outlet. Despite their efforts to salvage the relationship through couples therapy, it became evident that they were "two different people."

The source added that Lopez's preparations for her now-canceled world tour served as a catalyst, bringing their incompatibilities into sharp focus. "She came to the realization things weren't going to change and they were incompatible," the insider shared. "Spending time apart — it became obvious it wouldn't work."

Amidst this tumultuous period, Affleck has reportedly found solace in an unexpected place. A source close to the situation revealed that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has been a pillar of support. "There's a deep level of trust and respect between them," the insider noted.

The breakup of Lopez and Affleck's marriage marks the end of a romance that has captured the public's attention for over two decades. Their relationship, which began on the set of the ill-fated film Gigli in 2002, has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. After a highly publicized engagement and a subsequent split in 2004, the couple stunned fans by rekindling their romance in 2021.

Their journey culminated in a fairy-tale wedding in July 2022, but the honeymoon phase was short-lived. By spring 2023, cracks in their relationship became apparent to those in their inner circle.

A close friend of Lopez shared with Page Six, "She loves him, she will always love him, that's the problem." The source emphasized Lopez's unwavering commitment to making the relationship work, describing her belief in their love story as "the greatest" she had ever known. "She truly believed this was the greatest love story she'd ever known, and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale," the insider revealed.

However, the same insider suggested that Affleck's complicated personality may have contributed to the relationship's downfall. "Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. Jen Garner couldn't fix it, all the success in the world couldn't fix it," the source stated. They further explained, "Ben doesn't dislike this side of himself. The side that needs solitude, that doesn't believe anyone could ever truly understand him, that is convinced he is his only ally and the only person he can count on."

The source also highlighted the difference in their approaches to love: "The kind of big love Jennifer believes in is not in [Ben's] DNA." They added that while Affleck "thought he could go along to get along ... people just don't work that way for the long haul."

Notably, the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which was part of Lopez's recent project releases, was reportedly pitched by Affleck's company Artists Equity. A source claimed, "JLo didn't want to do it because she was busy with her album and Amazon original project."