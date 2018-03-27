Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Look Happy Together in Hawaii

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were seen together in Hawaii over the weekend, and the couple looked happy enough to ignore the rumors of Affleck’s reunion with his ex, Jennifer Garner.

Affleck and Shookus were photographed out on a breakfast date in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Affleck has been training for his new movie, Triple Frontier. The couple was sporting workout clothes as they stepped out on the idyllic island.

Affleck began seeing Shookus, who is a producer on Saturday Night Live, some time in 2017. Sources told PEOPLE that the couple is “very much still together,” despite the recent lack of sightings together. Another friend of the couple told the outlet that they are “not rushing anything,” but they “enjoy each others company” and “are in a committed relationship.”

This flies in the face of rumors that began circulating last week, when Affleck was seen looking cozy with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in church. However, sources said that Garner and Affleck are keeping their conduct amicable for the sake of their kids. The two of them are reportedly trying to “work hard at being respectful to each other and are good parents.”

The outlet also got word that Affleck is continuing his treatment for alcoholism. A source said that he “is doing well,” adding that “he has been very on top of his health and responsible. He wants to be sober and healthy.”

Affleck has also been catching a lot of flack online recently for a massive tattoo across his back. The picture of a phoenix stretches from shoulder to shoulder, and from his neck down to his waistline. The massive, colorful image had a lot of fans mocking him last week when he was seen on the beach.

While this marks the first time fans have been able to see the tattoo in its full glory, fans have been speculating about it as far back as 2015. Affleck was spotted just after news broke of his divorce from Garner and one shot caught a small glimpse at the lower part of the image.

Known is mythology as a creature that can be reborn from the ashes of fire, many assumed the tattoo was in reference to Affleck’s relationship with Garner ending. When asked about it in Vanity Fair in February, Garner wasn’t thrilled by where she fit in that phoenix metaphor.

“You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart,’” Garner said. “A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.”