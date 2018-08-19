Lindsay Shookus Deletes Instagram Amid Ben Affleck Breakup Rumors

Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus has deleted her Instagram page after boyfriend, Ben Affleck, was spotted having dinner with a much-younger Playboy model.

Page Six was the first to point out that Shookus deleted her account on Instagram, where she used the handle “shookusshookus.” The link to her page goes to the standard Instagram error message that reads the link to the page is broken or has been removed.

Affleck, 46, was seen with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, at the Nobu Japanese restaurant in Malibu on Thursday. The Justice League actor was casually dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, while Sexton wore a nude-colored bodycon dress.

“They weren’t affectionate but seemed to have a fun dinner. He ordered for them and took care of the check. They chatted across from each other. She looked very cute, and he seemed interested,” a source told PEOPLE.

The vibe the couple gave off make it look like the dinner was “maybe a first date,” the source said.

“Ben seemed like he was in a somber mood … He comes in from time to time,” another source told Us Weekly about the dinner. Affleck “came in with a big team. He had bodyguards all around. He sat outside with Shauna, and they got a lot of food,” the source added.

Shookus and Affleck have been linked since last year. While there were no previous reports on a break-up, the couple have not been photographed together since July 23, when they were in Puerto Rico while Affleck was on a break from filming.

The dinner also happened the day after Affleck turned 46. He spent his birthday with estranged wife Jennifer Garner and their three children, Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and, Samuel, 6.

While Affleck’s love life seems to be experiencing a new change, his divorce from Garner is not exactly moving along quickly. In fact, a judge threatened to throw out the divorce case if they do not reach a divorce agreement soon. Garner reportedly is in no rush to get the divorce finalized while Affleck tries to get sober.

“Ben would have liked to have finished this and closed the books sooner,” a source told Us Weekly. “Jen just isn’t willing to settle the custody issues until she’s 100 percent certain that he’s clean. She’ll wait for him to prove he is taking it very seriously.”

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and announced their split back in 2015. In a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, Garner said she felt the stress and pressure from constant tabloid coverage of the split.

“What I think I’ve learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen,” the Peppermint actress explained. “You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, ’cause you think that’ll end the Are they engaged? Are they not? … And that’s true in the reverse, as well. If there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there’s trouble, it can create trouble.”

