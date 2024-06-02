Ben Affleck Allegedly Urging Jennifer Lopez to Overhaul Career While She Begs for 'Second Chance'

A new report suggests that the issues between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be professional as well as personal. The couple have worked together quite a bit since reuniting in 2021, but a source close to Lopez told The Sun that Affleck has been "butting heads" with Lopez's creative team. They claim that Affleck is displeased with some of the projects his wife has committed herself to in recent years.

"Ben feels Jen needs to overhaul her career and have a better team behind her," an anonymous source told reporters. "He has butted heads with some members for a while now, and it's caused tension behind the scenes. He just wants what's best for her and feels she's doing a lot of mediocre projects and is surrounded by yes people who are also sometimes making decisions for her."

Lopez and Affleck have been in the headlines for a few weeks now ever since paparazzi photographers noticed that Affleck was not spending the night at their family home. The actor was staying at a rental property in a different part of L.A. while Lopez stayed in the "dream home" they picked out together in Beverly Hills. A cascade of reports citing anonymous sources went on to claim that the couple was on the verge of divorce, struggling to agree on their approach to publicity, among other issues.

Those reports coincided with Lopez's press tour for her Netflix original film Atlas, which caused some friction with reporters along the way. Now that it's out, the sci-fi movie currently has a 19 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an average score of 5.6 out of 10. On Friday, Lopez canceled her summer concert tour, with Variety reporting that ticket sales were not great to begin with. The official reason for the cancellation was to give Lopez more time to spend with her family and friends.

The Sun's source said that Lopez and Affleck have "different" career priorities, with Affleck "not working as much by choice." They said that Affleck worries his wife is "overworking," adding: "Even though she has been dedicated to her marriage and kids, she's very busy. Ben supports her, but he doesn't want her to be disappointed when something doesn't do well."

So far, Affleck and Lopez have strictly avoided commenting on all these reports about them, and there is no way to confirm the input of any anonymous sources. The couple are still married and have not filed any legal paperwork regarding a divorce.