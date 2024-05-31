Jennifer Lopez Cancels 'This is Me Live' Tour Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez will not be heading out on the road this summer. The singer has canceled her 'This is Me Live' tour, amid rumors that she and her husband Ben Affleck could be headed for divorce. Representatives for Live Nation stated, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

In "a special message" to her OnTheJLo fan club members, Lopez said: I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details.

In March, it was announced that multiple concerts scheduled for the This Is Me... Now tour had been canceled, according to a message that appeared on Ticketmaster's website. At the time, Entertainment Weekly stated that it had reached out to representatives for Lopez and Live Nation for comment, but the only information available was a note from Ticketmaster that stated: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event." It was later reported that low ticket sales were at least partially the cause of the cancellations.

A source close to the singer spoke to Us Weekly, explaining that she was trying hard to stay focused amidst the unfavorable circumstances. "Jennifer's very focused on her latest project and doesn't want bad press to get in her head," the source said, adding that Lopez has been through "plenty of problems like this before and has gotten over them."

"She moves on when things like this happen," the source continued, while another insider told the outlet that Lopez is "disappointed" about the situation. A third source spoke up as well, saying that Lopez is keeping her sights set on her future as a way of managing her disappointment.

As noted, the tour cancelation comes amidst reports that Lopez and Affleck's relationship is severely on the rocks. It has been reported that divorce is "imminent," but neither have made any public statements regarding the rumors.