Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Update Claims 'Divorce Filing Is Imminent'

According to insiders, things are still not looking good for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Rumors have been circulating for weeks that the reunited married pair are headed for splitsville, with Affleck confirmed to have moved out of their shared mansion, and the actor was spotted not wearing a wedding band. Despite the reported estranged couple putting on a united front being seen together at events supporting events for their children from previous marriages, sources say it's all for show, and Affleck has checked out of the marriage completely. Now, Lopez is prepared to deal with the fallout from divorce for a fourth time.

The Selena star is "hiring crisis PR to help navigate the divorce" amid her marital issues, with insiders exclusively telling In Touch that "a divorce filing is imminent." "It's expected Laura Wasser will be handling this divorce," a second source tells the publication. "Laura was the divorce lawyer who mediated Ben's divorce with Jennifer Garner, and she represented J. Lo in her divorce with Marc Anthony. So there's history on both sides. The writing is on the wall – it's over," the source added. "They're headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben's] not to blame!"

Fans first noticed signs of trouble after Affleck skipped attending the Met Gala alongside his wife, who was a chair person for this year's event. "Ben not being at the Met Gala with Jen, even though he's got a great excuse, he's working, is causing more questions than either of them want," an insider told In Touch on May 7, one day after the fashion fundraiser. "Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused." Fans then noticed the two hadn't been seen together in over a month. Affleck claimed he was working on The Accountant 2 at the time of the event, while sources said he was done with the marriage. He's since been seen entering and exiting a rental home in Brentwood, CA.

"He's focusing on his work and his kids now," the insider said of Affleck. "Ben already moved out and they'll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."